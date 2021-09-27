P6 pupils set to master business

YENI's Emma Crawford and Mayor of MEABC Cllr William McCaughey with pupils from Dunclug PS

Mid and East Antrim Council are teaming up with Young Enterprise NI (YENI) to mark Global Entrepreneurship Week by rolling out online challenges to spark creativity with clout in the next generation of budding business people. The pupils will learn about key business concepts such as marketing through online resources and fun interactive tasks that will develop their creative and communication skills. They’ll create a product design solution for a drinks carton with the best design receiving a One4All voucher worth £100 with a runners-up prize of £50.

Mayor William McCaughey said: “Council is keen to support entrepreneurs of all ages and to strengthen the existing enterprise culture within the borough. We are pleased to support Young Enterprise in their efforts to engage and inspire the next generation.”

Carol Fitzsimons MBE, YENI Chief Executive, said: “We are so pleased to work in partnership with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and can’t wait to see the students’ creative ideas.”