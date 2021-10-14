Portglenone hearse building firm launch innovative new coffin pod

Family-owned Quinn Hearse & Limousines have specialised in the design and manufacture of hearses and limousines for over a quarter of a century, and currently employ 22 staff.

The company’s revolutionary new product has been launched following extensive market research after Quinn’s were awarded the Innovate NI Gold Standard accreditation.

The Coffin Pod is a sealed glass pod which will allow funeral directors to transport coffins safely and allow families to have open coffin wakes while observing social distancing measures.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council Business Client Manager, Barbara Orr, with Fearghas, Patrick and Deborah Quinn

The development of the new product has been made possible with the support of a network of stakeholders, including the council’s Economic Development team, Innovate UK and Invest NI.

Patrick Quinn, Company Director, said: “Innovation and new product development have been core to the business’s continued success. We had the idea to develop the Coffin Pod, after seeing the impact that Covid-19 was having on families being unable to properly mourn for their loved ones; and to protect funeral directors in transport to their final resting place.

“Mid and East Antrim Borough Council have supported us through the process of applying for the Innovate UK Challenge Fund to address the current and future impacts of Covid-19. With their support, we successfully secured the funding to develop our Coffin Pod.

“We are delighted to have now launched this into the market, and to have been awarded the Innovate NI Gold standard for this product. We continue to develop our core product ranges of hearses and limousines and have several new vehicles under development.

“Through our interaction with Council’s Business Client Manager, Barbara Orr we have received support through the Business Escalator and Business Escalator Plus Programmes to develop our export markets and growth development.

“As we continue to move forward, we aim to make use of the assistance in the many different areas of running our business, to grow and create more jobs for the people of Ballymena.”