Prestigious industry award for Dunadry
Staff at the luxury four-star Dunadry Hotel And Gardens are celebrating their Mill Race Restaurant being awarded the industry recognised AA Rosette for its culinary excellence.
The long-established Rosette scheme celebrates successful cooking at different levels across the UK, highlighting the quality cooking, high standards and use of quality ingredients.
Despite a challenging year for the hospitality industry, the staff have been the driving force behind the recognition, and with a £500,000 investment in the hotel over the past year, the Dunadry team is looking ahead to a positive future with optimism.
Greg Ferguson Head Chef at the Mill Race Restaurant said: “It means so much that we received the AA Rosette. It cements that we have the knowledge and team to produce the best food and experience for our guests. As a team we respect each other, and the chefs all have their say on menu creation. Our ambition when we took over four years ago, was to bring the restaurant back to its glory days. We have created brand new menus, applied innovative methods and we source local produce and suppliers. This is what helps us excel.”
During lockdown, the McKeever Hotel Group which owns the Dunadry Hotel And Gardens, and numerous other hotels in Northern and Southern Ireland including the Adair Arms Hotel in Ballymena, invested in developing the charming Secret Garden, perfect for weddings and special occasions, as well as upgrading the leisure and spa facilities including installing a brand-new sauna, treatment rooms and upgrading the gym facilities.