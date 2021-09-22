Prestigious industry award for Dunadry

Despite a challenging year for the hospitality industry, the staff have been the driving force behind the recognition, and with a £500,000 investment in the hotel over the past year, the Dunadry team is looking ahead to a positive future with optimism.

Greg Ferguson Head Chef at the Mill Race Restaurant said: “It means so much that we received the AA Rosette. It cements that we have the knowledge and team to produce the best food and experience for our guests. As a team we respect each other, and the chefs all have their say on menu creation. Our ambition when we took over four years ago, was to bring the restaurant back to its glory days. We have created brand new menus, applied innovative methods and we source local produce and suppliers. This is what helps us excel.”