Sensata closure: Council pledges ‘package of support’ for Carrickfergus workforce

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has pledged full support to Sensata Technologies workers following the announcement the Carrickfergus plant is to shut with the loss of around 270 jobs.

Councillor Gregg McKeen, chair of council’s Borough Growth Committee, said the proposed closure of the Meadowbank Road site in the Co Antrim town by early 2021 was a terrible blow to staff and their families.

Cllr Greg McKeen.

Mr McKeen said: “Today’s announcement is a devastating one for the 270 staff, the town and the entire Mid and East Antrim Borough.

“Sensata Technologies has long been a major player in the local economy as one of Northern Ireland’s biggest manufacturing companies, so the closure of the site in Carrickfergus is a body blow for the area.

“That said, council will put its shoulder to the wheel and provide a package of support to the workers affected by this news, in the same way that Wrightbus workers were supported when they faced difficult times last year.

“A Rapid Redundancy Response has been triggered by council this morning and I, along with the council chief executive, will be working to keep the gates open and to mitigate the impact of this development for all those affected.

“The council will hold its monthly meeting on Monday night, 13 January, where the focus will very much be on how we continue to move this plan of action forward.”