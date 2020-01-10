‘Shaped for success’ event

The Innovation Centre At Ecos will be the venue on Wednesday, January 29, for ‘Shaped for Success’ - Mid and East Antrim’s inaugural Tourism and Hospitality Seminar, bringing industry specialists and tourism and hospitality businesses together to shape individual and borough potential for tourism success in 2020 and beyond.

It will feature a various keynote speakers and a Tourism Advisory Clinic with an opportunity to have one to one meetings with various industry partners.

It is open to Mid and East Antrim area businesses or tourism enterprises bringing visitors into the Mid and East Antrim Borough area. Spaces can be booked via the Council’s Eventbrite page of by calling the Tourism Business Engagement Officer on 2826 2379 or E: zoe.lindsay@midandeastantrim.gov.uk