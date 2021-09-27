Software firm shortlisted for two national accolades

Decision Time, which provides governance software for managing meetings, risks and objectives, has made the shortlist for The Small Business Award and The Reward & Recognition Award.

The company has made the shortlist in record-breaking year for entries, with nearly three hundred organisations involved as the awards programme marks its eighth year.

The Investors in People Awards celebrate the very best organisations and individuals from around the world across various organisational, people, wellbeing and leadership categories. Each year hundreds of organisations from the United Kingdom and abroad battle it out to take home one of the sought-after trophies.

Decision Time directors (left to right) Sinead Higgins, Geoff Higgins and David Braziel

Sinead Higgins, Business Director at Decision Time, said: “It is a privilege to be shortlisted for these awards; a clear indication of the dedication and hard work the team has invested in the business. We believe that when we look after our people, they deliver great products and outstanding customer service.

“The awards reflect the fact that each member of our team lives this vision every single day.”

Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People, said: “Now in our 8th year, it always makes me feel immensely proud to see so many fantastic organisations staking their claim to be the best. And every year, the entries do get more and more competitive and the judging even tighter. Reaching the final shortlist is a testament to the amazing commitment these organisations are making to make work better for their people, and they truly deserve this recognition.”