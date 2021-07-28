Support for Belfast International Airport’s £15m Investment Plans

Approved by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee, the extension will include an enhanced security area, allowing passengers to reach the terminal more efficiently.

The £15 million investment will also see a refresh to the front of the airport’s terminal building will modernise the appearance of the airport entrance.

Vice Chairman of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee, Alderman Fraser Agnew MBE, said: “I am delighted the Planning Committee has approved this application.

“Belfast International Airport is key to the economic recovery of our borough as well as the rest of Northern Ireland, welcoming millions of visitors every year.

“This £15 million investment will make the airport more attractive as well as making it more efficient.

“The construction sector will benefit massively too with many job opportunities for the local area, which is fantastic for our local economy.” He continued: “Our Planning Team has placed continued emphasis on the speedy processing of significant investment and job creation proposals, with this application taking just five months to progress through the planning approval process.

“This demonstrates our ongoing commitment to supporting and prioritising the economic development and recovery of our Borough,” said Alderman Agnew.

Managing Director for Belfast International Airport, Mr Graham Keddie said: “We welcome the approval by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council of the application to construct an extension to the terminal building to include a new Central Security area.

“This extension is Phase One of a programme of works which will see substantial investment by the airports owners, Vinci.

“I’d like to thank the Council for processing the planning application so quickly.

“This major construction scheme will provide a welcome boost to the local construction industry and will, when complete, provide an improved passenger experience through the airport,” Mr Keddie said.

Construction is scheduled to commence in 2022.