Support local with ‘voucher’ says Mayor

Encouraging residents across the borough to show their support for local retailers, hospitality organisations and services, Councillor William McCaughey said it was “an important time for us to give back”. The High Street Support Scheme, which is open for applications until October 25, has been designed to boost spending following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Those who are eligible to apply will receive a pre-paid £100 Spend Local card.

The Mayor said: “I strongly welcome the news of the launch of the High Street Support Scheme. It is a much-needed tool that will certainly benefit local businesses on their road to recovery. Since the start of the pandemic, all of our retailers have shown incredible patience, determination and resilience throughout what has undoubtedly been their most challenging period ever coupled with the economic hardships that have come with it. They have continued to go above and beyond for our community and work around the clock to provide essential services for our citizens, in a safe and welcoming environment. It is an important time for us to give back to our local businesses by encouraging everyone to shop local and support our local economy as we all come together on the road to brighter days ahead. There is perhaps no better way to do so than with the introduction of the High Street Support Scheme.”