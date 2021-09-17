Taste the best of MEA at Balmoral Show
Visitors to Mid and East Antrim Council’s exhibitor stand at this year’s Balmoral Show, from September 22-25, will have the opportunity to sample a feast of flavours and mouthwatering treats from a selection of the borough’s homegrown food and drink producers.
Thanks to the support of Council’s Economic Development Team, six local businesses will be showcased to a huge audience over four days, at the Council’s Stand 22 within the must-visit NI Food Pavilion.
Among the local businesses which will be exhibiting at the show on September 25 is Gold & Browne’s, whose tantalising gluten-free brownies are quickly earning a loyal fan base after Portglenone woman, Angela Patterson, turned to home baking when she found herself furloughed from her job in retail during the height of the pandemic. Through a combination of hard work, late nights and support from Council, Ballymena Business Centre and the Gallaher Trust Fund, Gold & Browne’s is fast becoming one of Northern Ireland’s rising star foodie favourites.
Other local food and drinks producers exhibiting at the MEA Council Stand are: Chocolate, honeycomb and fudge makers, Flossy Treats from Ballymena (23 and 24 September 23 and 24) and Restaurant supplier and ready meal producer, Glenarm Redspark Lamb (September 25)
Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cr William McCaughey, says he is looking forward to visiting the businesses over the four days of the Show.
He said: “I was delighted recently to meet Angela and Adrian of Gold & Browne’s and to see the business in operation from their home kitchen. The journey of support from Council, Ballymena Enterprise and Gallaher Trust Fund that they have benefited from will, we hope, encourage others who are considering starting up as well as existing businesses, to tap into the suite of programmes that are on offer. I am looking forward to meeting the local producers at the Balmoral Show and wish them all every success on their future business paths.”