Taste the best of MEA at Balmoral Show

Thanks to the support of Council’s Economic Development Team, six local businesses will be showcased to a huge audience over four days, at the Council’s Stand 22 within the must-visit NI Food Pavilion.

Among the local businesses which will be exhibiting at the show on September 25 is Gold & Browne’s, whose tantalising gluten-free brownies are quickly earning a loyal fan base after Portglenone woman, Angela Patterson, turned to home baking when she found herself furloughed from her job in retail during the height of the pandemic. Through a combination of hard work, late nights and support from Council, Ballymena Business Centre and the Gallaher Trust Fund, Gold & Browne’s is fast becoming one of Northern Ireland’s rising star foodie favourites.

Other local food and drinks producers exhibiting at the MEA Council Stand are: Chocolate, honeycomb and fudge makers, Flossy Treats from Ballymena (23 and 24 September 23 and 24) and Restaurant supplier and ready meal producer, Glenarm Redspark Lamb (September 25)

Karen Graham ( Go For It Advisor, Ballymena Enterprise Centre) and Angela Patterson (Gold & Browne’s) with Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cr William McCaughey, says he is looking forward to visiting the businesses over the four days of the Show.