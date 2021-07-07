The Junction among winners in Arts & Business NI Awards

Over 350 guests gathered digitally recently to celebrate the Arts & Business NI Awards 2021 in an online ceremony. The event recognises businesses and arts organisations that develop creative partnerships and celebrates the impact of their collaborative projects in NI. The Junction scooped the Brand Storytelling Award for their engagement with Cahoots NI. The retail park commissioned the children’s theatre company to creatively communicate their brand through a bespoke festive performance. The show was performed at drive-in theatre event over three days in December 2019 and all proceeds were donated to the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

The Junction Centre Manager, Chris Flynn said: “The Junction’s partnership with Cahoots NI, creating a sell-out drive-in Christmas pantomime was great fun! It brought some much needed cheer at the end of a really difficult year. We are very proud of winning the ‘Brand Storytelling Award’ at the prestigious ‘Arts & Business NI Awards 2021’, and we look forward to delivering even more exciting projects with the incredibly talented Cahoots NI team”. Chief Executive of Arts & Business NI, Mary Nagele said: “They are such deserving winners. Their creative partnership, and all that it delivered, really highlights the vital role that the arts have on the social and economic wellbeing of our people and our place”.