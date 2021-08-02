There’s a new app in town – sign your business up to ShopMEA

ShopMEA is a revolutionary new marketplace platform, which will put your business, and any special offers or unique product ranges, straight into the hands of consumers, and the best bit is that it’s completely free to register.

Designed exclusively by app developers bubltown, on behalf of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Town Centre Recovery Group, to support the local business community, ShopMEA is being launched this summer by Council and funded by the Department of Communities.

Now is the time to showcase your business, and whether you have special discount days or loyalty rewards you want people to know about, this new app will provide the opportunity to escalate sales through exposure to a massive local audience.

The ShopMEA app is open to a maximum of 400 local businesses initially, and interest to date is high as momentum builds towards being part of this exciting new opportunity.

By registering quickly and easily, town centre businesses in the Ballymena Larne and Carrickfergus areas can update their own profile 24 hours a day, seven days a week, ensuring their customers have all the information they need to know about why their shop, restaurant, bar or beauty salon is worth a visit.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, is encouraging businesses in the borough to register: “The ShopMEA app is really easy-to-use, regardless of your level of digital skill. It costs you nothing to join, gives you free promotion and provides access to a range of powerful features your customers will love including click-and-collect, local deliveries, scheduled deliveries and much more.

“Council continues to find new and creative ways of supporting our business community, and ShopMEA will help recharge the local economy with free promotion, powerful tools and dedicated support.

“If you’re interested in getting involved, but would like more information, please email [email protected] or speak to a member of the Town Centre team by calling 0300 124 500.”

Visit https://join.shopmea.co.uk/ to see your business included in the ShopMEA app and website while initial spots last.