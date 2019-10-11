These are the emotional scenes at Wrightbus as news emerges up to 1,200 jobs have been saved There are joyous scenes in Ballymena after news broke on Friday morning that a deal to save Wrightbus from liquidation had been agreed in principle. Here is a selection of photos capturing the amazing scenes near the Wrightbus factory. 1. Wrightbus There were joyous scenes outside the former Wrightbus factory in Ballymena when news emerged a deal to save up to 1,200 jobs had been agreed 'in principle;. Presseye other Buy a Photo 2. Wrightbus There were joyous scenes outside the former Wrightbus factory in Ballymena when news emerged a deal to save up to 1,200 jobs had been agreed 'in principle;. Presseye other Buy a Photo 3. Wrightbus There were joyous scenes outside the former Wrightbus factory in Ballymena when news emerged a deal to save up to 1,200 jobs had been agreed 'in principle;. Presseye other Buy a Photo 4. Wrightbus There were joyous scenes outside the former Wrightbus factory in Ballymena when news emerged a deal to save up to 1,200 jobs had been agreed 'in principle;. Presseye other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 6