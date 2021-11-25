Vietnamese Cafe comes to Antrim’s Castle Mall

The 28-seater café is located on the ground floor of the shopping mall, opposite Poundland, and is the latest concept from restauranteur Gerard McQuillan who has enjoyed previous success with Freight Belfast. With a relaxed, casual dining atmosphere Banh Boy Antrim will be the first food offering to open in the centre since the Covid pandemic..

Mr. McQuillan has said Banh Boy will not only provide a fun environment for people to eat and drink but it will also add a vibrant, cosmopolitan dimension to Antrim town. He said: “What makes Banh Boy Antrim so unique is that we’re putting our own spin on the sandwiches and visitors can expect to see all of their local favourites on the menu in a totally new and creative way. We are excited to begin this new venture and believe we can add to what is already a thriving café culture within the town. After months of planning and menu preparation it’s been great to finally open our doors and bring these dishes to life.”