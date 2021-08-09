WorkChoice2021 opens for applications

As the end of the furlough scheme looms, Choice and Bryson FutureSkills have worked closely together to ensure the programme can return safely this year. The programme is open to applicants from all over NI, and successful candidates will receive six months practical work experience within Choice, and will be fully supported by assigned workplace buddies. As part of the programme, participants will get the chance to study towards a recognised OCN Award in Employability level 2 through Bryson FutureSkills. They will also receive a salary during their six months employment with Choice. Choice has 536 properties in the Mid & East Antrim area, providing high-quality homes, care and support services to their tenants. Choice and Bryson FutureSkills have renewed their commitment to boosting employment opportunities in Northern Ireland with WorkChoice 2021. The six-month programme is just the starting point, providing participants with the foundation to continue to develop their own employment and learning prospects. Marissa McGovern (Bryson FutureSkills)said: “The participants will leave the programme with an OCN Award in Employability Level 2 from Bryson FutureSkills, as well as transferable work skills and invaluable experience.”