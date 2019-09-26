Wrightbus family defends donations to church organisations

A Wright family spokesman has defended its decisions and commitment to protecting jobs.

“The Wright family invested in excess of £20 million in 2018 and 2019 in attempts to protect both jobs and the engineering infrastructure at Wrightbus in Ballymena,” he said.

“Work was moved from Malaysia to Ballymena to protect employment here. Just this week, this included paying the wages of all shop floor employees for the last fortnight, at a cost of nearly £600,000.

“The family have always placed giving to and supporting Christian work at the centre of what we do and that has included contributions to various church organisations, all of which have been entirely legal and were approved by directors, the bank and Invest NI”.