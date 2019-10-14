Wrightbus: Green Pastures issue statement after bus building confirmed to continue in Ballymena

A statement has been issued by a spokesman on behalf of the Board of Trustees and Advisors of Green Pastures Church.

“Green Pastures Church is delighted with the news that a deal has been secured to ensure that bus building will continue in Ballymena, and that hundreds of jobs will be secured as a result. We are also delighted to hear the Council’s plans for the lands now in their possession and our hope and prayer is that many more jobs will be created through this legacy project. We also want to express our appreciation that those who protested at our Sunday services during this difficult time did so in a peaceful and respectful manner.

Wrightbus

We feel it important to highlight that there are no legal ties between Green Pastures Church (a registered charity) and Wrightbus. Jeff Wright, a shareholder of Wrightbus, is the founder, Lead Pastor and one of the Trustees of the charity. He has never drawn a salary, claimed any expenses or benefited financially in any way from the charity.

Since its inception in 2007, Green Pastures has done its best to demonstrate God’s love in our local community in as many ways as possible and we will continue to do so to the best of our ability both during this time and in the future.”