Wrightbus milestone: Hydrogen bus celebrates fifth anniversary

Since Northern Ireland-based Wrightbus unveiled its groundbreaking hydrogen fuel cell technology at London City Hall on 30 November 2016, the company’s fleet of hydrogen-powered buses has prevented more than one million kilograms (1,000 tonnes) of harmful carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions entering the atmosphere.

The original hydrogen fuel cell bus encompassed a hydrogen fuel cell and a battery pack to power the vehicle to make continuous daily operation feasible.

Since then Wrightbus, which was bought out of administration by green entrepreneur Jo Bamford in 2019, has gone on to develop a fleet of hydrogen-powered buses, which first entered passenger service in Aberdeen in January this year.

Wrightbus's game-changing hydrogen fuel cell bus was launched five years ago tomorrow - November 30 - in London.

In addition to the Aberdeen fleet, the company’s zero emission hydrogen buses are currently in operation in London, Dublin and Belfast. A further 20 buses have been delivered to Birmingham, with several other local authorities looking to introduce them to their town and city streets to improve local air quality.

Wrightbus also recently unveiled the Streetdeck Electroliner - its first double-decker EV bus, and the fastest charging double deck EV on the market at just two hours 45 minutes.

Hydroliner.jpgButa Atwal, Chief Executive of Wrightbus, said: “Wrightbus has a proud history of innovation and technology, which has always been at the core of everything we do.

“We have led the way in the practical development of clean vehicle technology in buses over many years, and will continue to do so for years to come. We have already come so far since the launch of the hydrogen fuel cell bus five years ago and we can now see the positive impact our innovation is having.