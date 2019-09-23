Wrightbus process ‘still has hope for a solution’

The ongoing situation with Ballymena company Wrightbus could still see a positive outcome for employees, it is claimed.

The bus making company, which has 1,400 employees, was reported to be at risk of going into administration this week.

UUP leader Robin Swann told the News Letter today: “I said at the end of last week that I believed that there was still hope that there would be a solution found that would see Wrightbus continue in its Ballymena location. I am led to believe that there is still a process ongoing which would see a positive outcome for employees and the company.

“At this time there is a lot of speculation and it is truly an unsettling time for many employees and families, but I will do all that I can to ensure that Wrightbus continues as a vibrant manufacturer in North Antrim.”

One Wrightbus source told the News Letter today that talks with the two last bidders broke down last week over the value of associated land. “However at this stage the land issue has been sorted and hopefully a deal will be done by Thursday,” he said. “Thursday is D-Day.”

However another source close to the situation said one of the two bidders was definitely out of the process. Wrightbus have not yet made any comment on the speculation.

Unite the Union was due to meet management on Monday morning and then meet with employees afterwards.