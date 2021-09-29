Ballymena owned bull crowned overall champion at Balmoral Show

A senior Simmental bull owned by Ballymena suckler herd owner and pedigree breeder James McKane was crowned male and supreme overall champion at Balmoral Show.

Born in January 2017, Hiltonstown Indiana was bred by Richard and Rhys Rodgers, Portglenone, and is stock bull in the McKane family’s 50-cow commercial herd, which is run alongside six pedigree cows registered under the Springfarm prefix.

Balmoral Show was Indiana’s second outing, having won the male championship at Ballymena Show in 2019.

Judge Robin Boyd, Portglenone, congratulates Richard Rodgers and Megan McKane, who exhibited the supreme overall champion on behalf of James McKane. Picture: Mullagh Photography

County Antrim Simmental judge Robin Boyd described the overall winner as a big, well-grown bull with strength and power.”