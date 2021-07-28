Experience local farms behind the scenes with virtual event this weekend.

The 2021 Bank of Ireland Virtual Farm Weekend, which will take place virtually from Friday, July 30 to Sunday, August 1, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a packed schedule of virtual activities to showcase NI food and farming at its best.

The free initiative, led by the Ulster Farmers’ Union, is again set to capture the imagination of families and foodies from across the province and give a real behind the scenes snapshot of the local farm to fork story.

Pictured are Callum and Carys Logan from Hillstown Farm & Farm Shop, Randalstown. Hillstown has been participating in Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend since its inception in 2012.

