Ballymena Sea Cadets on crest of a wave with funding boost

Ballymena Sea Cadets are among the first round of successful applicants to receive funding from the Donnelly Group Foundation.

The funding has enabled them to purchase much-needed equipment, including roll mats, sleeping bags purchased and all-weather jackets that will allow its Cadets to participate in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

Ruth Verner, Chair of Sea Cadets Ballymena which is open to young people ages 10-17, said: “The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award is a superb opportunity for young people but unfortunately due to the high cost of equipment required, it is inaccessible for many. We started offering this Award last year and the funding from Donnelly Group has allowed us to purchase the necessary equipment meaning the Cadets don’t have to purchase this themselves.”