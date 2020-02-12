Ballymena Youth Volunteer honoured by Pramerica

A St. Louis Grammar pupil has been recognised by Pramerica Spirit of Community as one of 20 exceptional young people from across Ireland, who have been chosen as some of the country’s most outstanding youth volunteers, working to make a positive impact on their local communities.

Emma is a Sixth-Year student at St Louis Grammar School and has been volunteering within her local community and beyond since her brother was sadly diagnosed with cancer. Emma and her family have helped to raise funds for charities such as Cancer Fund for Children and donated regularly to help the other families who were going through the same situation.

Emma volunteers and fundraises for charities such as Autumn Leaf Club, an organisation for elderly people that allows them to meet others through organising old-style dancing events, day trips and meals.

She also volunteered in Ghana for two weeks working in a local village school and hospital and successfully fundraised £1800 for the local village in order to improve living conditions. Emma also organised and ran a bake sale for Children in Need, raising £200 and has contributed to the Road of Hope charity for over 14 years by taking part in their Shoe box appeal every year.

The top 20 students were revealed recently as Pramerica announced its top 20 finalists for the 2020 Spirit of Community Awards, the all-Ireland youth initiative.

Passionate about a range of topics including homelessness, mental health, disabled rights, climate change, animal cruelty plus many more, the 20 finalists will gather for this year’s awards which will take place at Titanic, Belfast on Tuesday, March 31.

Each finalist will receive an impressive €500 to donate to their preferred charity and are in the running to win a once in a lifetime trip across the globe to Washington, D.C.