Borough’s clean streets above NI average

A recent survey has shown Mid and East Antrim is sitting above the provincial average for keeping the streets clean across the borough.

The report, by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, covered the period from July to September 2019 and evaluated 100 streets/roads across Mid and East Antrim.

Council scored 72% which is a two per cent improvement on the same period last year and above the NI Council average of 68%.

Improvements in performance were noted across most areas compared to the same period in 2018.

Chair of Direct Services Committee, Councillor Cheryl Johnston, said: “Firstly I would like to thank the residents of our borough for their efforts in keeping our streets and roads clean. Right across Mid and East Antrim people are working hard to make our borough an attractive place to live, work and invest.

“First impressions are very important and that’s why we want everyone to take pride in their area and show that they care for their locality.

“I would urge everyone to keep doing what they are doing to keep Mid and East Antrim a beautiful place to be.”

Council have supported 56 community clean ups across the Borough during 2019 which has resulted in over 1000 bags of rubbish being lifted from streets, rural roads, villages and beaches.