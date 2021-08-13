Cambridge House celebrating superb results

Principal, Phillip Elliott, said: “These results reflect the pupils’ tremendous effort and commitment during a very challenging and disrupted school year, and we congratulate them on their successes, many of which were attained in the face of considerable personal adversity. Of course, these outcomes would not have been possible without the hard work and professionalism of our staff team, and we thank them for the support, encouragement and guidance they have shown to the students during their time at Cambridge House. We wish all our leavers well as they move onto a wide range of tertiary level courses, and we look forward to hearing about their accomplishments in the future.”

Hot on the heels of the A-Level and AS successes, Year 12 pupils were congratulated on their superb GCSE results. The school pointed out that their two-year courses were seriously disrupted by the andemic, and they had to adapt to a combination of in-school and remote learning with little warning or time to adjust. This makes their excellent achievements all the more commendable, with over 95% of pupils attaining seven or more passes at grades A*-C including English and Mathematics, and over 52% gaining seven or more passes at grades A*-B including English and Mathematics. Almost 37% of all grades were A* or A, and nearly 66% of all grades were A*, A or B. Mr Elliott, said: “Year 12 pupils at Cambridge House have worked with tremendous commitment and resilience, and they completed a demanding range of assessments with perseverance and fortitude. They have now been rewarded with outcomes which will enable them to move onto post-16 courses with great confidence. I pay tribute to the staff who this year were required not only to teach and prepare the pupils for robust assessments, but also then to set and mark their tests. This demanding task was accomplished with efficiency, diligence and integrity. We are very proud of our pupils’ achievements, and we wish them well as they move onto the next stages of their educational journeys.”