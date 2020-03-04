Celebration time for Ballymena Scouts and Rainbows

Members and leaders of the Fifth Ballymena Scout Group and the Ninth Ballymena Rainbows have celebrated ‘Founder’s Day and Thinking Day’ with a joint service.
St Columba’s Church in the town was the venue for the annual celebration.
During this year’s event, the Squirrels presented a cheque for £350 to their chosen charity, Castle Tower School.
They raised the money by saving up their 20p coins in sweetie tubes and handed the proceeds over to Castle Tower School representatives, Claire and Shanna.