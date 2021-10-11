Competition success for Clough Primary School pupil
A Clough Primary School pupil is celebrating success in a province-wide competition.
The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), in partnership with Bank of Ireland Virtual Farm Weekend and competition sponsor Asda, have announced that Eva Gordon from Clough PS is runner-up in the foundation category of the 2021 “Dig in! to 10 years of Open Farm Weekend” schools’ competition.
UFU deputy president, David Brown said: “Congratulations to Eva who was awarded runner-up in the foundation category in this year’s competition. We received over 7,000 fantastic competition entries this year; the largest volume of entries recorded to date.
“Every year we are impressed by the standard and creativity of entries and this year was no different.
“The effort and time that pupils, teachers, parents and guardians put into the competition was evident as all of the entries were of the highest standard and I would like to thank Clough Primary School for contributing to this,” he said.