Competition success for Clough Primary School pupil

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), in partnership with Bank of Ireland Virtual Farm Weekend and competition sponsor Asda, have announced that Eva Gordon from Clough PS is runner-up in the foundation category of the 2021 “Dig in! to 10 years of Open Farm Weekend” schools’ competition.

UFU deputy president, David Brown said: “Congratulations to Eva who was awarded runner-up in the foundation category in this year’s competition. We received over 7,000 fantastic competition entries this year; the largest volume of entries recorded to date.

“Every year we are impressed by the standard and creativity of entries and this year was no different.

Eva Gordon from Clough Primary School, runner-up in the foundation category of the 2021 'Dig in! to 10 years of Open Farm Weekend' schools' competition pictured with Principal, Ivor Hutchinson.