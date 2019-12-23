‘Cooking with Confidence’ programme being served up in borough

A new pilot project called ‘Cooking with Confidence’ will offer bereaved men the opportunity to learn how to cook healthy wholesome meals.

Chopping vegetables, making sauces, cooking meat and measuring ingredients are all key skills in the kitchen.

But for some people, these basic tasks are new and unfamiliar and can be daunting when tried for the first time.

‘Cooking with Confidence’, run in partnership between Council, the Public Health Agency, Northern Health and Social Care Trust and Mid and East Antrim Age Well Partnership, will help those stepping into the kitchen, in particular men who have recently become widowed.

It will aim to build on their confidence in the kitchen and allow them to learn more about how to cook basic nutritious meals, cooking on a budget and cooking basic recipes from scratch.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Maureen Morrow, said: “This is a fantastic initiative being piloted by Council and partner organisations which will offer bereaved men essential skills to cook healthy meals in a social setting,

“This course is as much about helping those bereaved not to be socially isolated as much as it is about healthy eating.

“I would encourage anyone who wishes to learn some very helpful tips to come along and perhaps make some new friends along the way.”

The programme, which is due to commence in January, will be held in Ballymena for up to three hours per week for six weeks. There are six to 10 places available and there is no cost to participants.

The tutors on the course will help with the preparation and cooking of each meal offering helpful tips along the way.

For more information on the programme and to register your interest call 02825635276.