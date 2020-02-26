Council’s new School Engagement Programme is top of the class

Over 800 schoolchildren from across the borough have attended an engagement programme organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

As part of the Council’s Good Relations Programme, Primary Seven pupils took part in a number of events at the Larne Leisure Centre, the Amphitheatre in Carrickfergus and the Braid Arts Centre in Ballymena.

The events provided the opportunity for young people to learn more about the role of their local authority and to engage in sessions around promoting positive, good relations and celebrating diversity.

Through the Together Building a United Community Strategy - government has the shared aim to create a community where young people have a full and active role in building good relations.

Educational events such as the Council’s borough-wide school engagement programme are seen as an important in helping to achieve this goal.

Speaking after the recent round of engagement events, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Maureen Morrow, said: “This Good Relations initiative has been about helping to equip our Primary 7 pupils as they prepare to move to secondary education.

“The aim of these events is about ensuring our young participants feel confident and better equipped to engage in good relations.

“Also to help them to understand the diversity of our borough and importantly what their role, as future leaders, can be in helping to promote good relations in Mid and East Antrim.”

“I would take this opportunity to thank Artsekta for their fun dance and music workshops which assisted our young people in celebrating diversity.”

Mayor Morrow said: “Mid & East Antrim Borough Council wants everyone who lives, learns, works andplays in this Borough to feel welcome, safe, respected and celebrated and these events have been designed to enhance those aims.

“Projects like this Schools Engagement Programme are significant and important to Council as we continue to Work Together to Create a Better Future for All,” she said.

The educational engagement events were supported by The Executive Office through Mid and East Antrim Council’s Good Relations Programme.

Launched last March, Council’s Good Relations’s Strategy, which runs alongside council’s corporate and community plans, focuses on four areas: children and young people, shared community, safe community and cultural expression. For more information about Good Relations projects in the borough, contact goodrelations@midandeastantrim.gov.uk