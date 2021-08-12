Cullybackey College students achieve great success at A Level and GCSE

College Principal, Mr David Donaldson said that, “The outstanding achievements of our students is reflective of their hard work, the hard work of their teachers and the on-going support and encouragement of their families during their seven years at the College.”

The success of our students in achieving these results has enabled them to gain the entry requirements to continue their studies at their chosen Universities across the UK and Ireland, all of which they, their parents, and all our staff are extremely proud.

Mr Donaldson concluded by acknowledging: “We are delighted to celebrate these results with our students today and we want to wish them all the very best for the next step in their lives. Teachers and support staff have worked hard to ensure that the school has fulfilled its ethos of “creating opportunities for success.”

Then, on Thursday it was the turn of their Year 12 pupils to receive their results.

The proportion of students achieving five or more GCSE passes stood at an outstanding 88%.

Mr Donaldson said: “I am really pleased for our pupils who deserve great credit for these superb results. It is the combination of their hard work and resilience in these trying times of the pandemic and the continued support of their parents and the staff which we all celebrate today.”

The College is delighted to be in the position to invite such a large cohort of students back for sixth form studies and these excellent GCSE results build upon the achievements of the Year 14 students who also attained great success in their examination results on Tuesday.

Mr Donaldson added: “I want to acknowledge my pride in the staff of the College, teaching and non-teaching, who are so dedicated in supporting all the young people of this school. I am looking forward to inviting many of our students back for A-Level studies and offer our best wishes to those students who are going on to study in other educational establishments or in the workplace.

“We hope that they will remember their time at Cullybackey College fondly.”

