Education Minister gets an update on Cullybackey College’s new-build plan

The Minister, along with Mr Mervyn Storey MLA, met with the Principal, Chair and Deputy Chair of the Board of Governors and senior pupils of the College together with a number of DE representatives.

A spokesperson for the College stated: “The purpose of the Minister’s visit was to receive an update on planning for the College’s new school build project and to continue to lend her support to this exciting initiative.”

Photograph kindly submitted by Cullybackey College.

Education Minister Ms Michelle McIlveen MLA on her visit to Cullybackey College along with Mr Mervyn Storey MLA.