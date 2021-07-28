Gallaher Trust launches Scholarship Scheme for NRC Students

As part of the Scheme, which is due to commence in September, successful students aged 18 and over with a primary address in the Ballymena area will have their course fees paid of up to £2,500 per annum. Eligible students will be able to undertake a two-year qualification in one of the following four subjects: FD Engineering, FD Business with Digital Technology, FD Computing and HND Creative Media.

In addition to providing financial support to local students, The Gallaher Trust will also partner with employers in the Ballymena vicinity to help improve job prospects for Scholarship graduates.

James Perry, MBE member of The Gallaher Trust’s Board of Trustees said: “We are delighted to join with Northern Regional College to provide financial support to local students who are choosing to study sought after subjects. Our mission at The Gallaher Trust is to create jobs, develop skills and assist those from a disadvantaged background within the Ballymena community and through the Scholarship Scheme, we’ll be doing all of that. We’ll also be partnering with local businesses via the Scholarship Scheme, to offer students work based learning, mentoring and networking opportunities which will enhance their future employment prospects after graduation.”

James Perry, MBE, member of The Gallaher Trust’s Board of Trustees is pictured with Christine Brown, Vice Principal of Teaching and Learning at Northern Regional College, during the launch of the Trust’s Scholarship Scheme, which is being run in conjunction with the College.

Eligible students will be required to complete a selection process prior to receiving any Scholarship Scheme funding. Initial selection will be based on a conditional offer from Northern Regional College, previous academic achievement and a personal statement written by the applicant. The final selection process will comprise of a presentation to a panel of representatives from the College and The Gallaher Trust.

“It’s our hope that the Scholarship Scheme will serve to create a pool of well qualified young adults who will meet the needs of local employers,” said James.

Christine Brown, Vice Principal of Teaching and Learning at NRC, said: “We are so pleased to be able to partner with The Gallaher Trust in delivering this exciting new Scholarship Scheme.I would encourage anyone who meets the criteria to apply for the Scholarship Scheme.”