GCSE success continues at St Louis with Class of 2021

This year the outcomes were a reflection of the hard work and dedicated study of all the students in the cohort.

As in previous years, St Louis students excelled in the top-grade bands of A*/A grades with many attaining 9/10 A* straight across a range of subjects.

Mr Rafferty, Principal, was full of praise for the students who, he said “Had to overcome months of uncertainty regarding the assessment process; periods of online learning and, for many students, extended self-isolation periods where normal class routines were disrupted. Despite all these challenges, our students really engaged with their teachers and today’s results are proof of their quality and resilience.”

Straight ‘A’ GCSE students: Katie Bonnes, Ava McAleese, Aoife McCloskey, Eimear O’Neill and Aoife Murray.

Mr Rafferty went on to pay tribute to the teaching staff who - “Through dedication and a student-centred approach, supported the grades with the subject evidence materials. Once again, our staff have reflected the ethos of the school to ensure each student meets their

full potential.”

The class of 2021 can now progress to A-Level study with a fantastic academic profile and hopefully return to normal high-quality learning and teaching experiences as the COVID measures in schools are relaxed.

As ever, we are so proud of our students, staff and parents in the results achieved and with continued excellence in pastoral care and academic learning experiences, the future is bright for the class of 2021.”

The hard work paid off for these boys, who were delighted with their results.

Luke Dunne, Cate McCarte, Cara McAfee, Cliona Griffin and Anita McMahon.

Daniel Montgomery and Liam Young.

Niamh McKinley, Susan Shannon and Emma Gartside, all smiles as they collected their results.

Kevin O’Boyle, Diarmuid Casey and Ryan Thom

Ryan O’Neill, Michael McGarry, Patrick McCann and Dan Dixon celebrate their results.

Overall top-achiever, Laura Daniel who received an outstanding 11A* grades.

Top Achieving Students who celebrated 9 or more GCSEs at Grade A or Above.L-R: Front row: Aisling McKeown, Pearce Maguire, Cara McDowell; Second row: Laura Daniel, Patrick, (PJ) McDonnell, Erin McAllister; Third row: Esther McBride, Ronan Mc Collum, Aoife McCloskey; Back row: Cliona McCann, Niall McIlhatton, Fauinene McErlane. Top achievers missing from photos: Jordan Clinton, Michael Kerr, Anthony (Tony) McCann, Cliona McCann, Kevin McCann, Tomas McElholm, Aodhan McGarry, Daniel McGroggan, Conall McIlroy, Conall McKendry, James (Jamie) McLaughlin, Conor McQuillan, Mollie O’Connell.

Top Achieving Students who celebrated 9 or more GCSEs at Grade A or Above. L-R: Front row: Rebekah Agnew, Shannon Bryson, Alyssa Bryson; Second row: Aoife Carnevale, Conor Brolly, Helen Donaldson, Joel Cushenan; Third row: Molly Donnelly, Sean Corr, Jamie Clarke, Eva Doherty; Back row: Mary-Kate (Katie) Bonnes, Erin Donnelly-McAuley, Lara Ball, Catherine Doherty, Bronagh Dempster, Matilda Barwick.

Top Achieving Students who celebrated 9 or more GCSEs at Grade A or Above. L-R Front row: Sarah Healy, Maeve McAuley, Aimee McBride; Second row: Alicia Jaimon, Caoimhe Higgins, Conan McMullan, Joseph Halloran, Conor Gusterson; Third row: Luke Dunne, Cara McAfee, Naoishe McAleese, Rheana Kerr, Hannah Macartney; Back row: Ava McAleese, Sarah Fyfe, Cliona Griffin, Eibhlin Gould, Eimear O’Neill.