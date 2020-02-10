Hat trick for Ballymena Academy at Construction Awards

CITB NI has awarded the top three students in GCSE Construction and the Built Environment 2019 to Ballymena Academy at the Annual Chartered Institute of Building Awards held at Nutts Corner Training Centre.

First place went to Matthew Orr with Tim Bailie taking second place and Richard Carson third.

The students, pictured here with Mrs Connor (Ballymena Academy Deputy Prinicipal), Mr Warwick (Ballymena Academy) and Barry Neilson, Chief Executive CITB NI, were invited to the annual Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) Awards hosted by CITB NI which awarded those professionals who gained CIOB status throughout the year and included a presentation Graham Construction on the building and development of the Grand Central Hotel.