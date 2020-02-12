Hospitality Careers Event at Galgorm

Young people who may be considering a career in the hospitality sector are being given an opportunity to learn from the world-class Galgorm Resort.

The project is the first of its kind and will be co-ordinated by the charity Springboard, which helps young people and the unemployed of any age into employment in leisure, tourism and hospitality.

The Hospitality Careers Taster event, which will take place at Galgorm Resort on March 10, will see over 100 young people and their teachers receive hands-on learning about the many diverse job roles that exist at the facility – from food and beverage to housekeeping, and kitchen and banqueting, to events and spa.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Maureen Morrow said: “The purpose of this initiative is to help our local young people to recognise the world of opportunities that exist right here on their doorstep”. Anyone interested in finding out more about the event can contact Michelem@springboarduk.org.uk