Insight into life at ‘big school’ at St. Patrick’s College Open Night

St Patrick’s College welcomed a large number of Primary Seven pupils and their parents to its recent Open Night.

Before touring the school, the visitors were given a clear picture of what Post Primary education in St Patrick’s would offer them in September 2020 and the evening began with the viewing of a new DVD of the school which was produced by St Patrick’s past pupil, Sean O’Donnell (Timeless Productions).

Touring the school at St Patrick's College Open Night

The College’s Principal, Dr Martin Knox, then invited Year 13 student Lauren McAllister and Year Eight pupil Cadhla Crawford to talk about their experiences of life at St Patrick’s College.

During his presentation, Dr Knox emphasised the importance of the strong co-operation and support the school receives from its parent body which, he said, was central to all that is done in the school.

Visitors learned that pupils coming to St Patrick’s are offered a caring and supportive educational environment where they are nurtured and encouraged every step of the way.

St Patrick’s, like all Post Primary Schools, is delivering the Entitlement Framework and is offering pupils of all abilities the opportunity to access provision which is appropriate to their needs. In St Patrick’s, pupils will find a full range of both academic and vocational courses, enabling them to pursue their chosen career pathway. Increased enrolment is enabling the College to offer a wider range of ‘A’ Level courses, with a number of new academic ‘A’ Levels being introduced over the past few years. This is helping the College to offer a full and varied educational programme to all GCSE and post-16 students. Underpinning all that work is high quality learning and teaching, with a strong emphasis on ensuring that every child reaches his or her potential, both in the classroom and outside through participation in extra-curricular activities.

St Patrick's pupils ready to meet and chat to Open Night visitors

It was also pointed out that one of the school’s main strengths is the very good transition arrangements, particularly from Year Seven to Year Eight.

Anyone who missed the Open Night and who would like to find out more about St Patrick’s College is encouraged contact the school on (028) 2564 5059 or 2565 6984 or via email at info@stpatricks.ballymena.ni.sch.uk

Having fun on a computer during Open Night at St Patrick's College

Trying out a classroom task during the Open Night at St Patrick's College