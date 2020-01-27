James attains McClay accolade

A Ballymena Academy pupil has received the Sloane McClay (Triple) award third prize for obtaining the third highest combined marks in GCSE biology, chemistry, physics and maths.

The award, which was presented to James Craig, was developed through a new partnership between the Hans Sloane Trust and pharmaceutical development group Almac in memory of Almac founder and visionary entrepreneur Sir Allen McClay.

The Hans Sloane Memorial Fund Trust, in partnership with National Museums NI, was established in 1960 to commemorate the life and work of the celebrated Killyleagh physician, scientist and collector.

In 2017, and in collaboration with Almac Group, the Hans Sloane Trustees launched the Sloane McClay award in memory of Sir Allen McClay, the late Founder and Chairman of the Almac Group.

In September, school principals from across the province were invited to nominate their top performing ‘A’ level and GCSE science and maths students.

This year saw a record number of nominations with 142 individuals put forward for consideration for all three awards.

Winning students, and their families, attended a prestigious awards ceremony in the Ulster Museum to recognise their individual achievements