Liam Neeson invites primary schools to enter Cinemagic competition

The new film education project is open to Key Stage 2 classes. Participating classes will get access to a selection of new international short film animations, and pupils will be tasked to watch and review the films before discussing the merits of each film with their classmates before deciding on a winner. Each participating class will submit their winning selection to Cinemagic before a live virtual announcement of the overall winner is made in November. Along with the short films, schools will be provided with introductory recorded tutorials on film reviewing and critical thinking, as well as teacher resources on each of the short animations. The themes in the short film programme and resources will reflect and compliment curriculum learning and cover teaching areas including The World Around Us, Language & Literacy, Personal Development & Mutual Understanding, Physical Development & Movement, and The Arts. Individual schools can sign-up more than one Key Stage 2 class to the project, for example one school can sign-up each of their year 5, 6 & 7 classes to the competition.