Local heroes are awarded ‘Superstar’ status

Two local people are among six inspiring individuals from across Northern Ireland awarded SuperStar status in Belfast in the third annual SuperValu SuperStars Awards.

The initiative recognises those who had gone beyond the call of duty to help people and communities in need. Almost 30 local heroes were shortlisted within the six categories

Fourteen-year-old Kaitlyn McNally (pictured second from left) from Randalstown was named Young SuperStar. Kaitlyn provided support as a Young Carer to her best friend Mary, who suffered a brain injury as a result of a traffic accident in 2017 and requires constant care. Brian Doherty from Glarryford (fifth from left) clinched the Fundraising SuperStar title. Brian who is registered blind, raised almost £20,000 for Guide Dogs NI through fundraising activities, including a 50-mile sponsored walk. Picture by Darren Kidd, Press Eye