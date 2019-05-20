Local pupils rise to the challenge - one mile at a time

Over 1,000 local nursery, Year 6, 7, and 8 pupils from schools across Antrim and Randalstown descended on Antrim Castle Gardens last week to take part in the One Mile Challenge.

Supported by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council in conjunction with Antrim and Randalstown Schools: Moving Forward Together, the event was opened by the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Alderman John Smyth and celebrated a year of Good Relations Activities in the schools.

Antrim and Randalstown Schools: Moving Forward Together is a local education community and peace building partnership comprised of 21 nursery, primary, special and post-primary in the Antrim town and Randalstown Areas.

The partnership is a school led education and peace building initiative which seeks to provide opportunities for pupils their families, school staff and the wider community to work, play, share and achieve together.

The event was kindly hosted by Antrim Castle Gardens and funded by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Good Relations Programme which receives funding from The Executive Office and MFT.