Music, life skills and more as an army cadet

The Band, Drums and Pipes of First (Northern Ireland) Battalion Army Cadet Force rehearse in Ballymena and are open to welcoming new cadets aged 12-18.

They gather every Wednesday at Lowfield Camp from 7-9pm and can provide free instruments and tuition.

Pictured right is LCpl Hamilton who, as a cadet, not only learns music through membership but lifeskills such as first aid too and who recently won a National Praiseworthy First Aid Award for her actions when she found a casualty thrashing uncontrollably on the school bus.

She alerted the driver and returned to the casualty, maintained their airway, physically supported him and advised the bus driver to divert to Antrim Area Hospital where A&E staff took over. LCpl Hamilton stayed at the hospital until the casualty’s mother arrived, then walked the two miles to school.

To find out more about becoming a Cadet, call into a Wednesday night rehearsal at Lowfield Camp or visit www.facebook.com/NICadetMusic