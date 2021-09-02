New ABP Angus Youth Challenge open for entries

County Antrim schools have had great success in the competition in previous years with more schools from County Antrim than any other county reaching the final.

Among those currently participating in the finalist programme from County Antrim are Castle Tower School Ballymena and Ballymena Academy.

The format has been updated for the start of the new academic school year to ensure ease of supervision by teachers and ease of participation alongside GCSE studies.

Finalists in the APB Angus Youth Challenge setting off for England on their study tour. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

The competition offers the chance to win great prizes – including a mini-herd of Angus cross calves to rear worth c.£3,500 and a three-day study tour with ABP. However, it will complete within a shorter timeframe and events will take place outside term-time.

Entry to the ABP Angus Youth Challenge is by way of a short video submission followed by an online interview.

A selection of entrants will be invited to take part in an exhibition- style event during the Halloween break.

An independent panel will judge the teams and their displays to determine which go through to the finalist programme and win the prizes.

An overall winning team will win £1,000 for their club/society or school.

The ABP Angus Youth Challenge is open to teams of two to four individuals from schools, clubs, societies or a group of friends.

Entrants do not have to live on a farm or be part of a farming family to take part.

ABP will assist finalists in the provision of a suitable farm.

Those interested in taking part can enter at: ABP Angus Youth Challenge.