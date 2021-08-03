Northern Regional College open for online applications

So, whether you have just left school, are looking to upskill to get an additional qualification and improve your promotion prospects or are at a career crossroads and unsure about your next move, there are plenty of options to choose from.

If you’re not sure about your next move, the careers team can help you navigate the different Further Education (FE) and Higher Education (HE) options so you can make an informed choice and get a course that best suits your needs.

Contact the team at [email protected] get quality and impartial advice on the different full-time and part-time courses, apprenticeships, training and work opportunities available at the College.

At the College’s Ballymena campus, Megan Cobb successfully completed the Level 2 Professional Cookery (Preparation and Cookery) course and plans to return in September to progress to the Level 3 course.

Reflecting on why she chose the course, she said: “I have always enjoyed cooking and baking. My older brother studied Professional Cookery at the College and said it was a great course and the lecturers were all very helpful.”

Megan enjoyed all aspects of the course but admits to being surprised at how much there is to learn.

“There’s a lot more to working in a kitchen than I initially thought. Food preparation and storage; knife skills bakery skills; there’s always something new to learn.”

Looking ahead, Megan wants to work as a professional chef or baker but her immediate goal is to complete the Level 3 course to consolidate her knowledge and practical skills.

Lecturer Vivien Gordon, who is course co-ordinator of the Level 2 Professional Cookery (Preparation and Cookery) at Ballymena, said the Professional Cookery courses are ideal for anyone looking for qualifications to help them pursue a career in the catering industry.