NRC acts to help former Thomas Cook employees upskill

A group of former Thomas Cook employees have undergone intensive IT training course at Northern Regional College to help improve their employability. NRC developed the fast-track IT course after being approached by cabin crew of the now-defunct travel operator.

Eleven former employees have been undertaking an intensive seven-week IT Essential Skills course at the Ballymena campus. Majella Quinn, NRC Assistant Head of Department for Essential Skills/GCSE, said: “We are passionate about upskilling those individuals who are actively trying to enter the world of work and we hope that by developing this fast-track course we can provide as much help as possible for those who have found themselves in this devastating situation.”