NRC celebrates top students with 2021 recognition awards

Apprentice of the Year: Cathal Cassidy (Farm Lodge), Adam Coomber (N’abbey) and Dylan Scott (Farm Lodge). Trainee of the Year: John Cross (Newtownabbey) William Joel Roxborough (Farm Lodge) and Adam Stewart (Farm Lodge). Inspirational Student of the Year: William Inch (Ballymoney), Lucy McCallum (Coleraine), Ciaran McCarroll (Trostan Avenue), Kyle McClean (N’abbey), Dylan Moore (Farm Lodge) and Cathy Scullion (Magherafelt). Covid Community Star: Rebecca Hunter (N’abbey), Glenn McDowell (Farm Lodge) and Charlie McGrath-Hayes (Ballymoney). Adult Learner of the Year: Erin Foster (Farm Lodge), Alison Kyle (Trostan Avenue), Alan McSeveney (Coleraine), Kate McGrath (Magherafelt) and Margaret Young (N’abbey). Class Representative of the Year: Chris Auld (N’abbey), Ciaran McCarroll (Trostan Avenue), Conor McCann (Magherafelt), Lily McMullan (Ballymoney), Ciarrai Mulholland (Coleraine), Fionntán Smith (Farm Lodge). Enterprise and Entrepreneur of the Year: Ben McAllister (Ballymoney) and Tian Porter (Trostan Avenue). Student Union Officer of the Year: Caitlin McBride (Farm Lodge/Trostan Avenue), Abigail Murphy (Ballymoney), Che McGoldrick (Coleraine), Chris Dawson (Magherafelt) and Josephine Dowell(N’abbey).