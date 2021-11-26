NRC given approval to offer AAT courses

From September 2022, NRC will be offering AAT Accounting Software Level 2 Foundation Award. The College has also been approved to deliver Level 2 and Level 3 Bookkeeping and Accounting qualifications at its Ballymena, Magherafelt and Newtownabbey campuses.

The AAT courses will be offered in addition to the Accounting Technicians Ireland (ATI) Level 4 and 5 qualifications already on offer at the College, enabling students who undertake AAT qualifications to progress directly to ATI courses.

NRC also has access to a range of funding streams including Skill Up, Skills Focus and Innovate Us which can support individuals and businesses through providing opportunities to reskill or upskill with accountancy qualifications.

Rob Alder, Head of Business Development, AAT, said: “We’re delighted to announced that Northern Regional College is the first FE College in Northern Ireland approved to offer AAT short qualifications. This will make a real difference to people of all ages who are looking to improve their skills or develop a new career path by enabling them to access high quality and well recognised courses, as well as helping employers to build their finance team’s skills.”