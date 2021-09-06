NRC receives Autism Impact Award

Stephen McCartney, the College’s Head of Student Services, explained that the award is an important acknowledgement of the valuable support available at NRC for students who are autistic. He said: “I hope the Autism Impact Award will encourage prospective and current students to feel more comfortable about disclosing that they are autistic. Only in this way can we make them aware of all the appropriate and discrete support that we can offer to ensure that they are feel comfortable in the College environment. Achieving the Autism Impact Award involved a considerable amount of work behind the scenes to ensure that relevant staff had completed the appropriate autism awareness training.