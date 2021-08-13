NRC students compete in UK Skills Robotics Competition

The second stage of the competition took place in Farm Lodge over two days. A total of 12 students from a variety of engineering courses, including Level 3 Extended Diploma, Higher Level Apprenticeship and Foundation Degree, participated in the competition where they performed an offline programming task set and assessed by FANUC Ltd. - a leading global manufacturer of factory automation – a fast growing and innovative field of engineering. The competition was designed for students as a basic introduction to FANUC.

The competing teams were: The Righteous Brothers (Lewis Wright and Caleb McClarty); 2 Dudes, 1 robot (Louie Heath and Brennan Wilson); Hammer Basher and Sparky (Adam Kirkpatrick and Cameron Middleton); The Rednecks (Alphie Clarke and Paul Millar); The Athletes (Aaron Stevenson and Jude Moore); and The Cyborgs (Julia Millar and Thomas Simpson). Working in teams of two, competitors had to follow instructions and procedures to complete an offline programming task using Roboguide.

The teams will be informed by WSUK and FANUC Ltd in September on who will compete in the final. The teams were competing for the chance to qualify for the UK finals later this year, in November, when they will be tested further on their virtual and real-world programming skills using the FANUC Educational robot cell.

The Athletes team (Aaron Stevenson and Jude Moore) taking part in the second stage of the national UK Skills Industrial Robotics Competition.competition at the NRC's Ballymena Campus

Working in teams of two, competitors had to follow instructions and procedures to complete an offline programming task using Roboguide.