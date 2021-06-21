Online study’s the business for Emma

Emma, (31), who has a degree in Business and Marketing, is Office Manager in the family business, McCartney and Crawford Estate Agents, in Ballymena. Emma said: “I completed a photoshop/imagery course during the first lockdown and that’s when I became aware of the Propertymark Level 3 Award in the Sale of Residential Property offered at SERC I have worked in the property sector for many years, but there is always something new to learn.

“After looking into the course, I knew I could use the upskilling to expand and update my knowledge within the sales area and apply it to grow our business in the future. The course was delivered online due to Covid-19, but I really enjoyed the classes. They weren’t too big and so allowed us to get to know each other, ask questions, discuss personal experiences and it was great to meet other people in the same field of business.

“The course has equipped me a wealth of knowledge and even though I work in the sector, you never know it all. We were provided with great notes and examples to incorporate into our business structure so from my experience it was all very worthwhile.

Emma Tennant, decided that time on her hands during lockdown could be filled with some part time study