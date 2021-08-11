Outstanding A-Level outcomes once again for St Louis Grammar

This was a year like no other for A-Level students and staff. COVID brought uncertainty and did disrupt normal learning and teaching platforms, yet despite all the challenges, the 2021 cohort have excelled with their academic outcomes.

Ninety-eight per cent of students attained an amazing A*- B grade and 100% of all entrants left the school with three or more superb A-Level grades A*- C.

“Our students had to dig deep this year to achieve these outstanding grades. The resilience shown and the manner in which our students responded to the demands of each subject is truly remarkable,” commented Principal, Sean Rafferty. “Our evidence-based grade profile this year ensured that almost every student was able to obtain entry to their chosen course.

Sean Hasson and Charlie Metrustry

A particular feature this year was the number of students who continue to be selected for admission to very high-demand courses with competitive entry requirements. Credit must also go to the 5 students who attained 4 A* grades across a range of subjects.”

Mr Rafferty went on to express his gratitude toward his teaching staff who worked tirelessly to ensure all students were able to achieve these grades and reach their full potential; “The fact that such a large Sixth Form cohort can consistently deliver these grades is testament to

the work ethic of the school and the professionalism of our teaching staff.”

Mr Rafferty also paid tribute to the parents who were so supportive of the school during the periods of home school and online learning which were experienced; “Our parents are to be congratulated for their engagement with the school learning platforms and for the domestic arrangements they put in place to enable online learning to progress unhindered at home.”

A-Level students jump for joy as their hard work in the most uncertain of times pays off

“We wish all our students the best of luck in their career choices and they can now, as young adults, become real contributors to society with such a solid educational base. Today is all about our students and their exceptional achievements which are richly deserved and a reward for a demanding year. We know they will be superb ambassadors for St Louis Grammar, their families and the community in future years.”

A-Level boys celebrating their success

Some of the high achieving girls at A2

Outgoing Head Girl Maeve Henry, who was one of five students to receive 4 A-star grades, pictured alongside fellow top achiever Ciara O'Neill who excelled with top grades in Chemistry, Biology and Maths

Luke McToal, Eamann Duffy, Rory Campbell and Christy Brennan

Excitement and smiles as these girls opened their results!

Back Row Matthew McElholm, Ronan Doherty, Daire Toner, Front Row Joel Dudley, Cillian McLarnon and Ben Friel

Eimear McCormack, Jane O'Boyle, Beth Doherty, Katie Logan, Aoibhinn McCloskey