Outstanding GCSE success achieved at Slemish College
There were celebrations at Slemish College as students collected their GCSE results on Thursday.
Ninety-eight per cent of students achieved five A* - C grades, with 90% achieving seven A*-C.
Top performing students included, Naomi Pojar, (9A*s); Grace Potter, (9A*s); Sam Lamont, (8A*s and 2As); Sarah Donaghy, (8A*s and 2As); Emma Adams, (7A*s and 1 A); Andrew Hale (6A*s and 3As); Ethan McClintock, (5A*s and 5As); Jennifer McConkey; (5A*s and 4As); Josiah Mulholland, (5A*S and 4As); Tierna Gill (5 A*s, 3As and 1B); and Ciara McParland (4A*s, 4As and 2Bs).
Mr Michael Bennett, Principal of Slemish College, paid tribute to the students, saying: “I’m delighted that the hard work and determination of our GCSE students have paid off, and it has been delightful to celebrate their success with them today. The have succeeded, despite the intense pressure of the Pandemic, and its affect on education. They have worked solidly and given 100% to their studies, and this has been rewarded. I am proud of every one of them – they are a credit to their families and to Slemish College.”