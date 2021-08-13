Outstanding GCSE success achieved at Slemish College

Mr Michael Bennett, Principal of Slemish College, paid tribute to the students, saying: “I’m delighted that the hard work and determination of our GCSE students have paid off, and it has been delightful to celebrate their success with them today. The have succeeded, despite the intense pressure of the Pandemic, and its affect on education. They have worked solidly and given 100% to their studies, and this has been rewarded. I am proud of every one of them – they are a credit to their families and to Slemish College.”